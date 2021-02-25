The Neligh Chamber of Commerce strives to put our community first.
Over the past year, the Chamber has sought various ways to boost morale in a time of uncertainty. By holding events like the Parade of Lights with Drive-Thru Santa, the Chamber BBQ and the Christmas Pick Your Present Campaign, the Chamber found ways to give back to the community.
Back in August, the Chamber held their Chamber BBQ where community members could gather and enjoy a meal hosted by Chamber members following COVID-19 precautions. “The fair was really the first event that could go on since COVID-19. With us being able to host the BBQ it was an event where we could support the community. It was a way for us to show everyone that we’re still here, and waiting for things to go back to normal and keep moving forward,” Assistant Director of Economic Development, Brianna O’Brien said.
The next major event the Chamber held was the annual Parade of Lights around Christmas. The Chamber still sought ways to bring joy to the community, while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions. “With the drive-thru Santa, the Chamber really wanted to give children that magical moment of meeting with Santa. We wanted to find a way where Santa wasn’t seated behind glass, and where the kids were still able to interact with Santa,” O’Brien said.
Last year, Novemberfest was cancelled due to the pandemic, however this year Chamber members are excited to plan for this year. “It was a great community event where everyone could bask in the community spirit and we want to bring that back. We want to be able to spotlight out Chamber members and give thanks to them by providing them this opportunity to the public,” O’Brien said.
The Chamber is constantly thinking of ways to promote our local businesses. In fact, the Chamber has even partnered with the school to create a scholarship to promote community involvement, O’Brien said.
The next upcoming event the Chamber is promoting is the Antelope County Ag and Home Expo on March 2-3. “After being unable to go out and celebrate in the community for the past year, the Expo will provide the perfect opportunity to not only go and discover amazing new local vendors, but to also converse with our community members. The best part is that attendance to the expo is completely free, and there is no time commitment. You can come for a few minutes to look around or stay for a couple hours and listen to the speakers, eat some food, and talk with those around you,” O’Brien said.
If area businesses are interested and want to get more involved in the business community of Neligh, call the Chamber office at 887-4447 for information and join.