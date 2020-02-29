Over the past several years, as the Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the City of Neligh to employ a chamber director, several things have happened to continue to help the businesses and commerce of Neligh.
One of the biggest things the chamber is proud of is the Antelope County Ag and Home Expo. This event gives businesses an avenue to get their business in front of potential customers, as well as bring in business for the community to help meet their goals.
This year the Chamber is adding speakers to the event that cover Climate trends, Financial advice, Cost of crop production, and growing Northeast Nebraska, presented by Mike Flood.
We’ve recently helped sponsor the Neligh Hemp Farmers Forum which allowed farmers the opportunity to learn about the crop and make a proper opportunity cost decision about diversifying with Hemp in their farming operations.
Also we strive on helping our Chamber members by offering workshops at no cost. A couple of the workshops that have been on a yearly basis are Quickbooks classes as well as Excel classes that are well attended.
Throughout the year we always work on giving back to the community with the Chamber BBQ, Winter Parade of Lights, trick or treat event for the kids and games along with the Neligh FBLA.
Joining the Chamber doesn’t just get you involved in the community, it also gives you the opportunity to participate with the co-op advertising the chamber does and many of the other promotional events that are done throughout the year to help promote your business. You can also enjoy attending the Business after Hours that are hosted by local chamber businesses to help with networking as well as the annual banquet for the chamber members where we announce the chamber member of the year as well as the community member of the year.
If you are interested and want to get more involved in the business community of Neligh, call the Chamber office at 887-4447 for information and join today!