The City of Neligh is working to help local businesses struggling during the COVID-19 situation through both grants and loan deferment.
During a special meeting Wednesday night, the council unanimously approved the LB 840 emergency grant program, which is designed to assist the “most vulnerable businesses” in Neligh. The council approved $25,000 to be used for grants up to $1,500 per business that meets the criteria.
“It seems to me that these businesses that are going to get these grants need the grants and are going to have a tough time continuing because this virus is continuing. From my point of view, a number of these businesses may not survive,” City Attorney Jim McNally said. “It seems to me this should be true and simple grant to assist these business in this difficult time.”
Following a motion by Leonard Miller and second by Dale Wilkinson, the City Council approved the funds and authorized the Neligh Economic Development board to administer the program and set up the guidelines.
Councilman Ted Hughes, who said he supported the program, raised several concerns, namely that some small business owners may not apply for the grant, even though they need the assistance.
“There may be some people who have to think about this that really need the money but may be proud and don’t want to ask for help,” he said. “I have no problem for this grant for people who need it. It’s kind of foolish to look at starting new businesses if you let businesses you have flush at.”
Economic Development Director Lauren Sheridan-Simonsen commended the ED board for their assistance in creating the point system, which will be used to score the grant applications, which requires a business to score 50 points to be considered.
“What we’ve put together tonight are guidelines for a request of $25,000 for LB 840 emergency grant program to the Neligh businesses we’ve identified as the most vulnerable, which would be those closed due to the Directed Health Measures and Neligh’s newest businesses that are less than two years or old or recently transitioned to new ownership,” she said.
The LB 840 funds used for the program will be from the savings account, which is money that has been paid back to the city by the eight businesses that have received LB 840 loans. The account has about $50,000 in it while the other LB 840 account has another $200,000. Considering the $25,000 approved is just half of what the savings account has in it, Mayor Joe Hartz questioned if more money should be used for the grant program.
“In three days, that money will be gone,” he said. “So now do we have another meeting for another $25,000 or do we want to have some flexibility?”
The council agreed that they will have their regular meeting in about 2 1/2 weeks and can authorize more funds if necessary. Miller said by then, there will be enough applications for the ED board to make a recommendation if more funds are needed.
The applications will be available through Sheridan-Simonsen at the ED office. Applicants must include their 2019 tax return or the 2018 if 2019 has not been filed.
The council approved another form of assistance last week at the City Council meeting. A 90-day deferment on all LB 840 loans, including suspending interest, was presented and approved unanimously.
Sheridan-Simonsen told the council that the ED board recommended using funds in the LB840 loan repayment account to create emergency grants to Neligh’s most vulnerable businesses, which include those closed due to the Directed Health Measure, restaurants and businesses less than two years old directly impacted by COVID-19.
Sheridan-Simonsen letters were mailed to all Neligh businesses, including faith-based and nonprofit organizations offering resources and business support.
A COVID-19 business impact survey was created and posted on the City of Neligh website. Sheridan-Simonsensaid businesses were encouraged to take the survey to help determine needs of Neligh businesses as we navigate through the COVID-19 epidemic.
She said the ED office and board continue to research opportunities and participate in multiple conference calls and webinars to better serve the community, including what is being done in other communities throughout the state.
“The way the entire country is conducting business has changed,” Sheridan-Simonsen said. “A suggestion was presented to use current DTR Micro Façade grants funds to help businesses create or update their digital facades.”
The Digital Façade Program could assist businesses in creating a 24/7 online store, online ordering from restaurants, and scheduling services online (dentist, salons, massage and auto services).
“We’ve talked with dozens of business owners, listening to their needs and concerns as we navigate through the epidemic, realizing that Neligh’s businesses are part of our families, neighbors, friends and colleagues. Remembering to support our businesses has never been so important,” she said.