Neligh Blood Drive Canceled

American Red Cross workers pack up their equipment in Neligh, Neb., after a system error led to the blood drive being canceled. Drives across multiple states were canceled on Monday. 

Thousands of units of blood are going uncollected today across multiple states, including in Neligh, Neb., which canceled its blood drive for the first time in more than 40 years.  

“It’s a sad day in Nebraska,” said Amy Ummel, charge lead for the American Red Cross, as she packed up equipment from the Neligh American Legion on Monday. 

