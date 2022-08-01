Thousands of units of blood are going uncollected today across multiple states, including in Neligh, Neb., which canceled its blood drive for the first time in more than 40 years.
“It’s a sad day in Nebraska,” said Amy Ummel, charge lead for the American Red Cross, as she packed up equipment from the Neligh American Legion on Monday.
Due to an implementation issue in the Central Region of American Red Cross, Ummel said blood drives in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota have been canceled. Ummel said there was a computer error with the login.
“We had 20 drives today out of our Grand Island location, and there are probably 50 supposed to be going on in Omaha,” Ummel said. “And that’s just in Nebraska, so this is a really big deal. It’s a sad situation, but we’ll go home and, hopefully, by tomorrow morning it will be fixed.”
Ummel said there’s a possibility that drives scheduled for Monday afternoon and evening could happen in other communities, pending system repairs.
Regardless, Neligh will not be able to hold its next drive until October 3.
“We only hold six per year in Neligh,” said local organizer Danielle Mortensen. “We’re right at 96 days, so we can’t just reschedule a blood drive.”
Mortensen said Neligh hasn’t canceled a blood drive in at least 42 years.
Ummel said Neligh has always been a great community for the American Red Cross.
“We expected to collect about 100 units today in Neligh. It’s always a great blood drive here,” she said. “That’s 100 units not collected just here. I can’t begin to put a number on the amount of units we’re not collecting today. It’s really a sad day.”