In light of the COVID-19 situation, Nebraska voters are encouraged to request early ballots for the May primary.
Governor Pete Ricketts announced during a press conference this afternoon, that the May 12 primary will proceed as scheduled. However, with most courthouses not open to the public without appointment and the gather limit at 10, voters should request an absentee ballot.
"The May 12 primary will go on as planned," Rickett said, saying elections have always went on even during wars and other pandemics.
Polling locations will still be open to the public as well, although the early ballots are encouraged.
"It's easy to vote early by mail," said Secretary of State Robert Evnen, who said there have been 50,000 early ballot requests so far.
Evnen said much work is being done to keep the public and polling workers safe, including by providing each voter with their own pen. Evnen said he is hoping a grant will provide pens to each voter at the polls.
County Election Commissioner Lisa Payne said every voter in Antelope County will receive an early ballot request in their mail soon. Payne said signed requests can then be mailed to the courthouse at Election Commissioner, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756 or placed in the dropbox outside of the courthouse. It's preferred that forms not be hand-delivered to the Election Commissioner's office in Neligh.
Forms are also located online — http://www.sos.ne.gov/elec/pdf/earlyvote_app.pdf.
The deadline to request a ballot is May 1, according to Evnen.
Those unable to obtain a form online may call the courthouse at 402-887-4410 and request a form be mailed to your home. That form will need to be returned to the courthouse in order to receive an absentee ballot.