The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled its two most recent Endangered Missing Alerts, saying both individuals have been found deceased.
"Sad to report that the two subjects of EMAs issued Friday and Saturday have been located and are deceased. Our thoughts are with their families," the NSP stated. "Every investigation is different, but EMAs have made the difference in other cases. Thanks to all who RT/Share when one is issued."
The alerts were for Jennifer Kay Baker of Auburn and Fred Dzingle of Elba.