Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.