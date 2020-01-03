Today, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), released the following statement following sightings of unidentified unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, in western Nebraska and eastern Colorado:
“My staff and I are aware of the recent drone sightings. We have been in touch with the FAA, and are monitoring the situation closely. I encourage Nebraskans to notify their local law enforcement office of any additional sightings.”
