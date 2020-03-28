More than dozen counties in Nebraska now have a positive COVID-19 case.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services released updated information on early Saturday afternoon.
Antelope County still does not have any positive test results, as was also confirmed Friday by officials at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Knox County has had two positive tests, one in Bloomfield and one in Crofton.
More than 2,000 people in Nebraska have been tested and just 96 have had a positive result. There are been two deaths reported in Nebraska, according to the NDHHS.