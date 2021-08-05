Calf
A nice crowd gathered around the show arena as nearly 50 exhibitors showed their bucket calves at the Antelope County Fair on Thursday.

Results from the bucket calf show:

Bucket Calves - ages 11 & 12

Outstanding Interview - Cain Mortensen

Outstanding Record Book - Cain Mortensen

Outstanding Showman - Michael Selting 

Overall Champion Bucket Calf - Baylee Chessmore

Overall Reserve Champion Bucket Calf - Cain Mortensen

Bucket Calves - ages 8-10

Outstanding Interview - Bode Koinzan

Outstanding Record Book - Braelyn Bergman

Outstanding Showman - Bode Koinzan

Overall Champion Bucket Calf - Isabelle Kester

Overall Reserve Champion - Jackson Kerkman  

Click the link to view more pictures

https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p113149918?customize=3

