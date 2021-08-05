A nice crowd gathered around the show arena as nearly 50 exhibitors showed their bucket calves at the Antelope County Fair on Thursday.
Results from the bucket calf show:
Bucket Calves - ages 11 & 12
Outstanding Interview - Cain Mortensen
Outstanding Record Book - Cain Mortensen
Outstanding Showman - Michael Selting
Overall Champion Bucket Calf - Baylee Chessmore
Overall Reserve Champion Bucket Calf - Cain Mortensen
Bucket Calves - ages 8-10
Outstanding Interview - Bode Koinzan
Outstanding Record Book - Braelyn Bergman
Outstanding Showman - Bode Koinzan
Overall Champion Bucket Calf - Isabelle Kester
Overall Reserve Champion - Jackson Kerkman
Click the link to view more pictures
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p113149918?customize=3