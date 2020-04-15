The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) released a statement Wednesday afternoon verifying the information released earlier today by the Antelope County News was accurate.
The ACN had reported, per the email from the NCDHD, that the organization estimated 300 deaths due to COVID-19 in the nine-county district. The NCDHD is now stating that they did not intend for that information to be made public, although it was shared at a public meeting on Tuesday.
The NCDHD gave the Antelope County Commissioners an estimate that included 300 deaths in the department's nine-county region. That number stems from a 0.67% fatality rate.
The new NCDHD statement is as follows:
North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) would like to acknowledge some information that was released today on mass casualties and to give reassurance and clarification to our communities. NCDHD would like to reiterate that the information that was released is for planning purposes and was not written intended to be shared with the general public in our communities.
NCDHD, in working with County Officials and mortuaries in the district, compiled this data to better put plans in place with our partners in the event of mass casualties. From the information that was released a 0.67% fatality rate (300 deaths in the 9 counties NCDHD serves) is an estimation of worldwide data when community members are going about normal activity and not practicing social distancing. In the case of no social distancing measures being followed, that could be a potential reality.
However, measures are in place and our communities are following them. We are working to flatten the curve, together. NCDHD is very proud of our communities and all the measures they are taking to practice social distancing, following Governor Rickett’s 6 Rules for the Next 21 Days, and all the extra measures above and beyond those guides that our communities are demonstrating.
NCDHD encourages our community members to interact with their nuclear family, send one person to shop once a week, work from home if you can, limit non-essential travel, remain calm and to stay home, stay healthy, stay connected.