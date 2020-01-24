The Neligh-Oakdale industrial arts program is looking to turn the tables on outdated shop equipment.
The students and their teacher, Brett Arehart, are creatively supporting their program by selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a Husker table, which was handmade by the students in the school shop.
Pine wood was used to create the 6-foot by 3-foot table. It features a red diamond-plate painted “N” and “Huskers,” and is covered in epoxy, making it an indoor or outdoor table. Tickets will be sold at the Neligh-Oakdale wrestling invites on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the home basketball game on Jan. 28. The winner will be announced on Jan. 30.
Arehart, a first-year teacher at Neligh-Oakdale, said he did a similar project when he taught at Plainview.
“It’s to raise money because all of our equipment is expensive as heck,” he said. “I can say we pay for half and the school pays for the other half, and we can get better things. Some of our stuff is old and is going to blow up any day.”
Arehart said although a big drum sander is on his wish list because it would get a lot of use, but it would just be nice to have some funds set aside when equipment quits working.
“And I would like to set up an industrial tech scholarship,” he said.
To get started on the project, Arehart said he drew up about five different designs and asked his students to vote on which design they wanted to do.
“So the kids pretty much decided everything,” he said. “The Woods II class did most of the project.”
Arehart said the students finished the table in 3 to 4 weeks.
“Our plan is to do a project like this every year,” he said. “This year it was a table. Next year, who knows?”