Twenty Neligh-Oakdale FFA members traveled to Northeast Community College on last Wednesday to compete in District X Career Development Events (CDE).
NECC hosted three different agricultural education districts in Northeast Nebraska, bringing 1,507 students to campus to compete in various competitive events such as floriculture, agriscience, agronomy, envirothon, and food science.
"As found on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln CDE website, 'Career Development events help students develop the abilities to think critically, communicate clearly, and perform effectively in a competitive job market,'" FFA sponsor Kali Bohling said.
She said hard work and several early mornings put in by the floriculture team were rewarded by earning a coveted spot in the State FFA CDE event on Wednesday, April 1st at 9:00 a.m. Their hard work led to a strong performance with Emma Bixler becoming our first CDE District Champion and Hannah Schrader only five points behind to earn District Runner-up honors, and Riley Martensen in 12th.
Bohling said Cameron Wiseman also earned Runner-up honors in Biotechnology, and the Envirothon team came up just short of winning the regional event to compete at the state event at the end of April, with four members returning next year.
"As a whole, Neligh-Oakdale students competed in eight different events throughout the day, and continued to show growth and improvement turning in our best CDE performances since restarting the chapter in fall of 2017," she said.
Results:
Agriscience: 9th Place**
General knowledge exam with this year's focus in animal science. Team will dissect a fetal pig at the state event as well as submit a career report.
Shilo Shabram 14th, Lynae Koinzan, Talon Krebs, Carmen Reyes, Aiden Kuester, Carson Jones
Agronomy: 8th Place**
General knowledge exam with plant and machinery identification as well as lab practicum
Cameron Wiseman 17th, Kyle Snodgrass 20th, Jackson Keetle, Lynae Koinzan
Biotechnology: 6th Place
Cameron Wiseman 2nd, Hannah Schrader 9th, Brooke Frey, Paige Furstenau
Envirothon: 2nd Place Northeast NE NRD Region
Competition designed for high school students to test knowledge on environmental topics including: soil, aquatics, forestry, policy, wildlife, range, and environmental policy. Team members work together on each station.
Emma Bixler, Ashton Higgins, Aiden Kuester, Carson Jones, Talon Krebs
Floriculture: 3rd Place --- STATE QUALIFIER
Individual general knowledge exam, flower identification, and team centerpiece arrangement.
Emma Bixler 1st, Hannah Schrader 2nd, Riley Martensen 12th, Josey Booth
Food Science: Team A 11th - Team B 19th
Individual general knowledge exam and sensory analysis for different food aromas and triangle food test.
Team A: Sydney Olson, Paige Furstenau, Lesly Luna-Duran, Brooke Frey
Team B: Thomas Johnson, Carmen Reyes, Shilo Shabram, Grace Shabram
Livestock Management: 13th Place
Team test with six team stations in beef, sheep, swine, horses, dairy, and poultry and individual test. Team members: Josey Booth, Sydney Olson, Jackson Keetle, Kyle Snodgrass, and Shilo Shabram
Veterinary Science: 16th Place
Sydney Olson, Grace Shabram, Aiden Kuester, Lesly Luna-Duran
** Non-qualifying events open to all ag ed programs at State Convention
Nine FFA members will travel to Sargent on Wednesday, March 11th to participate in the District X Meats CDE workshop. Members are also working on plans for National Ag week at the end of March and gearing up for State FFA Convention April 1-3rd in Lincoln.