It's almost time to sign up for Neligh-Oakdale's 2020-2021 Pre-kindergarten!
Please call the West Ward Office at 402-887-4754. Neligh-Oakdale will begin accepting pre-registration phone calls on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. Your child must be 3 or 4 years old by July 31 in order to enter our prekindergarten program.
The state limits the school to 20 students per class; therefore, Neligh-Oakdale will accept students on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Your child must be toilet trained in order to attend prekindergarten. Your information will be collected and an acceptance letter will be sent with information regarding registration and the class your child will be in sometime later on.
Pre-registration will only be accepted by phone calls, no walk-ins. When you call West Ward at 402-887-4754, you must speak with Mrs. Kendra Mortensen, the Prekindergarten teacher. You may not leave a voicemail for the pre-registration process.
Prior to the beginning of the school year, if your child is accepted, we will need a copy of your child’s state certified birth certificate, his/her social security number, and up to date immunization records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.