A 2003 Neligh-Oakdale graduate was named the Air Force top senior non-commissioned officer of the year with the tactical air control party.
MSgt Cole R. Waterbury is the son of Curt Waterbury and Carolyn Waterbury and grew up in Neligh.
According to the Air Force, MSgt Waterbury, PACAF/607th ASOG, employed four evaluation teams to assess Republic of Korea Close Air Support system and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers proficiency, informing the United States Forces Korea Commander on current capabilities and priming leadership for decisions regarding the conditions-based operational command transfer from United States to Korean military forces.
He also directed resolution of the theater’s digitally aided close air support network shortfall, securing $1.3 million in Pacific Air Forces Command funding to deliver a new gateway architecture to the Korean peninsula.
Waterbury was instrumental in the institution of the Group’s first-ever Human Performance Program, where he coordinated nearly $800,000 in contract funding and equipment to outfit the retrofitted facilities of the 604 Air Support Operations Squadron as well as the new group headquarters compound. Additionally, Waterbury oversaw the relocation of two Squadrons as well as the group staff.
"Cole’s leadership and performance is a true representation of a warrior airman," the Air Force said.