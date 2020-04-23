Alyssa Moser of Clearwater has been awarded the Regents Scholarship to continue her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The Regents Scholarship awards full tuition for four years.
Alyssa, the daughter of Chris and Sandy Moser, will graduate from O'Neill Public High School in May 2020. She plans to major in Agricultural Economics and minor in Engler Entrepreneurship.
Moser is involved in multiple activities, including Softball, Track, Speech, FFA, Band, O-Club, Quiz Bowl, Student Council, National Honor Society, and Musical.