Patients now have more ways than ever to connect virtually with their medical providers online at Faith Regional Physician Services.
Imagine you were up all night coughing and now you feel feverish. Would you like to see your doctor without getting out of your bed, or even your pajamas?
It’s entirely possible thanks to a modern-day version of the house call, known as virtual visit.
Faith Regional Physician Services Virtual Visit provides convenient minor medical care for the whole family via your smart phone or computer.
• You’ll receive care from a Faith Regional Physician Services provider.
• Most visits take just 15 minutes.
• Online visits are $40, similar to an insurance copay.
When you log-in to Virtual Visit from frpsclinics.org and start a visit, you’ll be asked to answer a series of questions about how you are feeling and your symptoms – just as you would at an in-office visit. You may be asked to provide photos of areas of concern via your computer or smartphone. Your answers will be submitted to a FRPS provider for review.
That provider will then create a treatment plan, which may include a prescription only if necessary.
You’ll be notified when the results are available, usually within one hour during office hours or first thing the next morning if the visit is completed after 8:00 p.m. If you cannot be diagnosed online, you will not be charged. If a prescription is part of your treatment plan, you’ll be able to send your prescription to the pharmacy of your choice.
“A virtual visit is convenient if you work or get sick outside of clinic hours,” said Dr. Douglas Dilly, a primary care physician with Faith Regional Physician Services Neligh Family Medicine and an emergency room physician with Faith Regional Health Services. “They are also nice in the fact that you can be treated in the comfort of your own home, avoiding the potential of being exposed to other viruses or illnesses in a waiting room setting.”
In addition to virtual visits, patients can now easily access and manage their health information online through One Chart l Patient, a free, secure online portal accessible via any computer or smartphone. One Chart l Patient provides patients with the ability to view test results, update information, communicate with your care team, pay bills, and manage appointments online.
Enroll today by visiting frpsclinics.org and clicking on Patient Portal.