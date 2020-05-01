Made in the U.S.A. can be found on many of the products we buy; however, such labels aren't required on the meat we eat.
Several area producers have joined others in the U.S. to change that, pushing for Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL) for beef, pork and dairy products.
Sara (Bartak) Lemburg, a beef producer south of Ewing, encourages others to sign a MCOOL petition that was launched on April 23.
R-CALF USA, an organization that represents independent cattle producers, has helped publicize the petition in favor of MCOOL. It received more than 175,000 signatures in five days and now has more than 300,000. The petition may be signed by visiting www.DemandUSABeef.com.
“It supports American businesses and it helps secure and protect our food chain,” Lemburg said. “There are so many other things in our world, whether it’s fruits and vegetables or T shirts and toys, that have accurate labels as to where they came from.”
She feels it’s important for consumers to know where their beef products come from, especially if there was ever an issue about its safety.
“Currently, if you see products that say USDA inspected, that doesn’t necessarily mean it was born, raised and processed in the U.S.,” Lemburg said.
The way cattle are currently marketed is flawed, she said. The four large packers control about 85 percent of the country’s market. Since Country of Origin Labeling was repealed in 2015, Lemburg said packers can now import foreign beef and sell it like it’s a product of the U.S., driving down prices for American producers.
“If we could at least get Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling back, that would give consumers the choice,” she said. “And, in the short time that COOL was implemented, we had record high beef prices for the producer. Once that went away, our prices dropped like a rock.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has not caused these issues, Lemburg said it has brought some of them to light.
“It doesn’t make sense that the boxed beef that the packers sell is at a record high, while our cattle prices we sell to the packers is at near record lows,” she said.
Lemburg said she just hopes people take the initiative to research what is going on, speak up for what they feel is right and help producers make some necessary changes.
“We don’t want a hand out, we don’t want a bandaid,” she said. “We just want a fair shot. We’re not against capitalism, we just want a fair playing field, and we are not getting a fair playing field at all.”