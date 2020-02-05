A Tilden man accused of sexually assaulting children now faces even more charges.
Roger Stuckwisch, 78, was arrested on nine counts Saturday, but charges were read for 12 counts when he made his first appearance in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Stuckwisch has been charged with five counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Class IB felonies; and seven counts of Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, class IIIA felonies.
The Class IB felonies carry a prison sentence — a minimum of 20 years to life for each offense. The Class IIIA felonies each carry fines of up to $10,000, up to 3 years in prison, up to 18 months post release supervision and possible restitution to the victims.
At the time of his arrest, Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler released information stating that Stuckwisch allegedly had sexual contact with five under aged females at his Tilden residence. He was arrested Saturday by Tilden Police Chief Robert Peterson and Officer Randall Arrison.
On Wednesday, Antelope County Public Defender Pat Carney was appointed to represent him in the case. Carney requested a preliminary hearing, and it was set for Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.
Stuckwisch is being held at the Antelope County Jail, pending posting of bond, which Judge Donna Farrell Taylor has set at 10 percent of $5 million. The bond must be posted in open court.