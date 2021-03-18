Brooke Frey put a spoonful of cereal into her mouth. It was just a normal morning until that moment.
That’s when nothing happened. Literally nothing because her sense of taste had suddenly vanished.
That was mid-October.
Five months later, the 18-year-old senior at Neligh-Oakdale would rather have no taste at all than the after-effects of COVID-19 that she’s experiencing now.
“Most things taste like chemicals. Toothpaste is terrible. Red meat — I can’t have that,” she said. “I can’t eat anything hot at all. It has to be cold, and then maybe I can eat it. I eat a lot of cold noodles.”
A study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine found that 86 percent of patients with mild forms of Covid-19 developed loss of sense of taste and smell, compared with 4 percent to 7 percent of those with moderate to severe cases.
“She’s at the highest level,” said her mother, Leann Frey.
“I had COVID at the same time, and I lost my taste and smell, too. It’s not completely back yet, but I don’t have it anywhere near as bad as Brooke does.”
Brooke, who is the daughter of Leann Frey and Brian Frey of Tilden, is quick to remind everyone that “it could be a lot worse. I wasn’t in the hospital.”
When she had COVID, Brooke was still sick. Her symptoms included losing the ability to taste and smell. Brooke also experienced body aches and vomited.
“I was in denial,” Brooke admitted. “I told myself it wasn’t COVID, but I knew it was all along.”
