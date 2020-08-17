The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, August 18, from 3:00-5:00 pm at Riverside Park in Neligh. NOTE the time CHANGE.
Due to the changing regulations within the coronavirus pandemic, this will be held outside using a drive-up delivery until further notice. Recipients will remain in their vehicles and our volunteers will load the food for them.
There will be volunteers on hand to direct traffic and make sure people get
to the correct distribution location. Those individuals wishing to help should report at 2:00 and recipients planning to attend may want to bring a cooler with them that day.