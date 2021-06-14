The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, June 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Antelope County Fairgrounds on the east side of Neligh.
Volunteers will be on hand to assist with parking. Food Bank for the Heartland has requested that volunteers collect the total number of households served as well as the ages of household members in the following groups: ages 0-18, ages 19-64, and age 65+. Volunteers will go car to car and collect that information from you.
Going forward, next month’s distribution and those after will be held INSIDE at the American Legion Club.