The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, March 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. on the east side of the American Legion Club in Neligh.
lt will still be held outside using a drive-up delivery where recipients will remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load the food for them. Cars will park on the west side of the Legion Club on the blocked-off street.
Food Bank for the Heartland has requested that volunteers collect the total number of households served as well as the ages of household members in the following groups: ages 0-18, ages 19-64, and age 65+. Volunteers will go car to car and collect that information.