The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food at a different location on Tuesday, December 21 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The pantry will be at the American Legion Club in Neligh on the alley side.
Recipients should remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load the food for them. Volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic and collect the numbers from each family for their household.