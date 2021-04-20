The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, April 20, from 3-5 p.m.
LOCATION change: The pantry will now be held at the Antelope County Fairgrounds on the east side of town.
Volunteers will be on hand to assist with parking. Food Bank for the Heartland has requested we collect the total number of households served as well as the ages of household members in the following groups: ages 0-18, ages 19-64, and age 65+. Volunteers will go car to car and collect that information from you.
lt will still be held outside using a drive-up delivery where recipients will remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load the food for them.