The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, March 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Club in Neligh on the alley side.
Due to budget cuts at Food Bank for the Heartland, recipients will now be receiving less food. As always, with their safety in mind, those picking up food must remain in their vehicles and our volunteers will load the food for them.
Volunteers will also be on hand to direct traffic and collect the numbers from each family for their household.