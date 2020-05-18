The mobile food pantry, sponsored by various churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, May 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Park in Neligh.
Due to the changing regulations within the coronavirus pandemic, this will be held outside using a drive-up delivery until further notice.
Recipients will remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load the food for them. There will be volunteers on hand to direct traffic and make sure people get to the correct distribution location. Recipients planning to attend may want to bring a cooler with them that day.
Individuals wishing to help should report to the park at 2 p.m.
According to Food Bank for the Heartland, more than 190 community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with various nonperishable staple items like macaroni and cheese, rice, beans, peanut butter and jelly, canned fruits and vegetables and others. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered.
Members of the Nebraska National Guard and volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland. They are practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, and, as always volunteers are washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.
“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa to provide critical meals to our neighbors struggling due to the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “The need for emergency and supplemental food has increased significantly in recent weeks. We estimate the number of clients being served has increased 38 percent compared to a year ago. Thank you to the community of Neligh. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies across the Heartland.”
If members of the community are seeking opportunities to help their neighbors in need during the pandemic, they are encouraged to visit www.FoodBankHeartland.org to make a financial donation to purchase additional food and to obtain information about volunteering to help assemble community packs of nonperishable food items being distributed at pantries, emergency meal providers and through the Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry program.