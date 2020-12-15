The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on the east side of the American Legion Club in Neligh.
Cars will park on the west side of the Legion Club in the blocked off street. There will be volunteers on hand to direct traffic and make sure people get to the correct distribution point. Due to the changing regulations within the pandemic, Food Bank for the Heartland is only allowing persons to pick up food for themselves and one other family if they have a signed note from whomever they are picking up for. It will still be held outside using a drive-up delivery where recipients will remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load the food for them. If you have questions, call Jeanie at 402 887-4735.