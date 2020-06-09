A 14-year-old Neligh boy has been reported missing and is need of life-sustaining medication.
Jacksyn Sehi was last seen in the Plainview area, according to law enforcement. He was reported missing on Thursday.
Sehi is a 6-2 white male, weighing 200 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Neligh Police Department, Antelope County Sheriff's Department, Plainview Police Department or Nebraska State Patrol.
The family is offering a reward for his safe return.