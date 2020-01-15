An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Central Nebraska. The Furnas County Sheriff's Department is attempting to locate, Larry HARDENBROOK who is a 78 years old, white male, approximately 6'1" tall, approximately 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, and wearing a dark colored sweater, jeans, and brown dress shoes.
HARDENBROOK is missing from the 600 block Tenth Street in Beaver City, Nebraska, and last seen at 9:45 pm on January 14, 2019. HARDENBROOK left on foot with no coat, he does wear a bracelet with his name on it. HARDENBROOK suffers from Alzheimer's. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Furnas County Sheriff's Department at 308-268-2245 immediately.
This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop C, Troop D
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.