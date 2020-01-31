Fred Dzingle
A missing 92-year-old was seen last night in Chambers, according to the his family.

An Endangered-Missing Alert was issued for Fred Dzingle, 92 of rural Elba. He went missing around 5:15 Thursday afternoon, according to the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

His family has said he was last seen in Chambers around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, where he has family. 

He was last seen wearing blue bib overalls, a tan jacket and a red stocking cap. Dzingle is believed to be driving a 2007 maroon Ford Taurus, Nebraska License Number 49-B850. 

Dzingle Car

Dzingle suffers from Alzheimer's and may be disoriented.

If located, please contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 308-754-5433.

