If you want a great concert where the singer loves connecting with his fans, look no further than the 2020 Antelope County Fair.
Michael Ray, one of country music’s brightest new stars, will headline this year’s fair concert on Friday, July 31 in Neligh, according to the fair board.
“A live show is a give and take from both ends,” Ray said of his concerts. “There's just this big tornado that takes everybody away from whatever's going on in their life, and just puts them in that moment. I believe when you're an artist of any sort, it's your job to make sure that tornado keeps its wind going all the way up to the very end of the show, so everybody goes, ‘What the hell happened? What a great night! We gotta go back and bring more people.’”
His shows feature a variety of popular hits, including two number ones from his debut album — “Kiss You in the Morning” and “Think a Little Less.” Ray’s sophomore album produced his third top hit, “One That Got Away.” His latest single is an emotional song about a breakup, “Her World or Mine.”
A Florida native, Ray grew up with several generations of his family singing and playing music.
“My grandfather would sit around and teach me and my cousins how to play and sing harmony,” he said. “He wanted to put a guitar in everybody’s hand.” This was one of the reasons his second album was titled, “Amos,” named for his late grandfather.
Tickets for his Antelope County Fair concert will go on sale soon. And Ray promises the July show will be another great one.
“I say it every night, ‘Tonight's about making memories. We'll take this night with us for the rest of our lives. Let's keep it going and make it something unforgettable,’” he said.