Cedar Valley News

The first issue of the Cedar Valley News will hit stands Thursday morning. It's been printed and features color photos and ads, sports previews from Riverside and Central Valley, including team photos, school information from Spalding Academy, Riverside and Central Valley, upcoming events, community news, celebrations and more.

The merger happened very quickly, but it felt right – right for the communities of Spalding, Cedar Rapids, Greeley, Wolbach, North Loup and Scotia. To introduce this merger, please read this viewpoint from former Greeley Citizen owner, Marty Callahan, who will continue writing for the newspaper.

