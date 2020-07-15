An Oakdale man was ordered to serve a prison sentence on Friday.
Max Kerkman, 30, was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release on the charge of unlawful user in possession of a firearm. The sentence was handed down in U.S. District Court on July 10.
Kerkman was charged after a search warrant was executed on June 20, 2018 at his residence. ATF agents found several firearms and a silencer, along with small quantities of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
In February 2019, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska had indicted Kerkman. The charge carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a 3-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
The case was investigated by the ATF and is part of the Justice Department’s Project Guardian, an initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearm laws.