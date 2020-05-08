Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous safety precautions will be taken at the polls for the 2020 primary election on Tuesday, according to Antelope County Clerk Lisa Payne.
“The Secretary of State’s office has supplied every poll worker with N95 masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and gloves,” Payne said. “To accompany that, they have sent painter’s tape to mark 6-foot spacing, a pen and a face mask for each voter.”
In addition, she is hopeful that polling places will be able to respect the 10-person rule guideline for social distancing. All of the same polling places will still be open throughout the county.
Many voters have already taken their own steps toward social distancing.
Payne said a significantly larger number of Antelope County voters have requested early ballots for this primary election, in comparison to previous years.
This year, Antelope County has issued 1,985 mail-in ballots and 1,356 have already been returned to the courthouse. In 2018, a total of 1,059 mail-in ballots were issued and 1,570 were issued in 2016.
Voters had until May 1 to request a ballot through the mail. All ballots, mail-in or in-person, must be received by the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 12.
Although Antelope County has about 4,488 registered voters, Payne said she is unsure how many in-person voters to expect at Tuesday’s primary.
“I am hoping for an additional 500 voters,” she said.