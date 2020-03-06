UPDATE: The manhunt has ended. Click here for details.
A manhunt is under way Friday night in Elgin. Residents are asked to pull their vehicle keys and secure their homes.
The Antelope County Sheriff's Department confirmed they have two individuals in custody and believe a female is on foot in Elgin in connection with a stolen vehicle from Kearney. The female has red hair and is 16-17 years old. Clothing is not known at this time.
The juveniles are believed to be from the Youth Regional Treatment Center in Kearney, where the vehicle was stolen from.
Those in the Elgin area are asked to be on the lookout for a female on foot and to report suspicious activity. Law enforcement are currently patrolling Elgin.
More details will be released when made available.