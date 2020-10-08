An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The UNO Police Department is attempting to locate, Imafedia Okhamafe who is a 68 year old, black male, approximately 5’ 8" tall, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing a hospital gown and dark colored pants.
Okhamafe was last known to be in the vicinity of the UNMC Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska, at approximately 12:30 a.m., October 8, 2020. Okhamafe suffers from dementia.
If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the UNO Police Department at (402) 554-2648, immediately.