The man convicted of murdering Sydney Loofe in Saline County was denied a new trial, according to a court order issued on Monday.
Aubrey Trail’s defense attorneys asked for a new trial in September. Among the reasons they cited was a tainted jury pool due to Trail slashing his throat with a small blade.
District Judge Vicky Johnson ruled that “a defendant may not cause his own mistrial through his own behavior.”
The judge’s decision also indicates that she personally spoke with each juror after the cutting incident and each of them told her they could remain neutral.
A motion has also been filed by Trail’s defense team which requests that the death penalty be declared unconstitutional. If this motion is also denied, his case will move forward to a three-judge panel. The panel will ultimately decide whether Trail will receive the death penalty.
Bailey Boswell, Trail’s co-defendant in the case, is scheduled for a jury trial in March. Her motion for a change of venue was granted, so her first-degree murder trial will be moved more than 170 miles west to Lexington in Dawson County.
