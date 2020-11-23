Lucky Joe’s in Neligh will offer Tom and Jerrys on Thanksgiving Day.
To go drinks will be available from 10 a.m. until gone for a free-will donation.
All proceeds will go to the Neligh Fire Department.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 6:23 am