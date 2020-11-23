Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.