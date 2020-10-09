Testimony in the Bailey Boswell trial Friday focused on the Sydney Loofe autopsy findings.
Dr. Michelle Elieff, a forensic pathologist, testified Loofe's autopsy showed signs of wrist restraints, strangulation, deep bruising and a torn earlobe where her earring might have been. She added that the cutting instrument used to dismember the body after death was "something with a fine tooth," such as a saw.
Ultimately, the pathologist said the cause of death was determined to be "homicidal violence, including strangulation," which means "death at the hands of another." Boswell hung her head throughout the testimony, rubbing her temples at times.
The “evidence portion” of the trial is expected to wrap up early next week; however, Judge Vicky Johnson has said they will take Monday off due to the Columbus Day holiday. Once the jury begins deliberations, possibly as early as Tuesday afternoon, she said the jury will be sequestered and can work as long as needed.