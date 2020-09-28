Testimony began this week with Susie Loofe as the first witness to testify in her daughter’s murder trial at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington.
Bailey Boswell, 26, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the 2017 death of Sydney Loofe, formerly of Neligh. She also faces the offenses of improper disposal of human remains and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
On Monday, state prosecutors started calling their witnesses — with Mike Guinan and Sandra Allen of the attorney general’s office taking turns with questioning — systematically unfolding the evidence in their case against Boswell.
Nine witnesses had already testified by midafternoon.
About 3 p.m., Guinan told the judge that the day’s testimony had “moved along quite a bit quicker” than they had anticipated and suggested it would be a good time to break for the day.
“Alright, folks, that’s the good news. You get to go home early today,” Judge Vicky Johnson told the jury. “It’s always a little difficult to judge how quickly things will move. The other thing is, obviously, we can’t just call someone and they’re here in 15 minutes, so the state’s going to work on getting its lineup together. I also understand that one of the witnesses won’t be able to be here because they have a case of COVID, so there you go.”
Susie Loofe
Susie Loofe of Neligh, Sydney’s mom, took the stand first. Wearing a plastic face shield, she testified for nearly an hour on Monday morning, providing background information on Sydney and the days leading up to her daughter’s death.
Loofe, who is a resource teacher at Neligh-Oakdale, said she and her husband George have three children, Levi, Sydney and Kenzie. The family lived in Arcadia until Sydney was in second grade, when they moved to Neligh. After graduating from Neligh-Oakdale in 2011, Sydney started classes at Northeast Community College, but later decided to enter the workforce and began working at Menards in Norfolk. After two years at Menards there, she transferred to a Menards store in Lincoln, where she worked until the time of her death.
The weekend before she went missing, Sydney came back to Neligh for a visit in November 2017 and attended the local craft fair. Her parents went back to Lincoln with her that Sunday — Susie riding with Sydney and George following in his pickup.
She said Sydney had been struggling with depression and they felt it might be time to switch her medication, so she had made a Monday appointment with her cousin who is a doctor in Lincoln.
“She had been on the same medication for quite awhile and we both kind of felt like it wasn’t working,” Loofe told the court.
On Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, the doctor switched Sydney to a new medication. She and George dropped her off at her apartment that afternoon and returned to Neligh. That was the last time they saw their daughter before she went missing just days later.
Loofe said she was in contact with Sydney the next couple days, texting on and off to ask about her new meds and her search for a different job. When she asked how she was feeling on Nov. 14, Sydney told her she was doing really well.
“In fact, I think she even said something like the medication must really be working well because she felt a lot better that day,” Loofe said.
They texted again the next morning, on Nov. 15, but when Loofe tried to contact her daughter that night, there was no response. Sydney had posted a Snapchat photo of herself with the words, “Ready for my date.”
“After I saw that on Snapchat, I texted her then and said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me you were going on a date?’ Or something to that effect,” Loofe testified.
She never received a reply.
“My kids always make fun of me because I always screenshot everything, if it’s a picture of them, I will screenshot it,” Loofe said.
Snapchat images disappear after 24 hours, so she likes to save photos of her kids, she explained. This photo has since become evidence in her murder trial and was shown in the courtroom. Loofe said the shirt she was wearing was the same one she wore for their family Thanksgiving the previous year.
“That would be a dressier outfit for her because she liked her jeans and T shirts,” she said.
Loofe said Sydney still hadn’t replied to her on Nov. 16. Her other daughter Kenzie was starting to receive concerned messages from Sydney’s friends after she didn’t show up for work. They hadn’t heard from her either.
“She’s not the type of person that would’ve just missed work,” Loofe said. “I feel like she would’ve called somebody if she was going to miss work. And friends having contacted us about it, they were concerned, and having them concerned, made me feel concerned.”
After reaching out to some of Sydney’s friends and finding out no one had heard from her, the Loofes called the Lincoln Police Department to request a wellness check, but she wasn’t at her apartment. George, Susie and Kenzie went to Lincoln the next morning.
“Sydney’s car was still sitting in its normal parking place beside her apartment,” Loofe said. “Inside, her purse was still in her apartment and her cat Mimzy was there . . .The cat had no food or water at all.”
She added that Sydney’s makeup bag with her glasses was left behind in the apartment, as well as her car keys with a Superman charm.
Guinan asked Loofe if her daughter Sydney had any tattoos.
She replied that Sydney had four tattoos, including one that said, “Everything will be wonderful someday,” on the inside of her upper right arm.
When the defense attorney cross examined Loofe, he asked her if Sydney’s trip to Neligh in November 2017 was a planned trip and if Sydney was on her phone during the visit, to which she replied “yes” to both. She was also asked about her drug use. Loofe said Sydney had told her that she was trying to stop smoking marijuana.
Loofe was excused and released from the sequestration order following her testimony.
Monday’s witnesses also included Leah Shaw, Tyler Cooper, Jake Dilsaver, Brittney Flinn, Brooklyn McCrystal, Joseph Yandrick, Cameron Cleland and Dillon Semrad.
For the full story, pick up this week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!