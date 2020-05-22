Liz Furstenau, RN and infection control director, has been selected as the 2020 Caring Kind Award winner at Antelope Memorial Hospital.
She was recognized for the award on Tuesday, May 12 during National Hospital Week.
Each year, the Nebraska Hospital Association honors employees from hospitals across the state as “Caring Kind” employees. The honored employee must exemplify the spirit of someone who gives that “something special” to others.
Liz was nominated and selected by her fellow AMH employees to win this prestigious award. Her nominations reflected the many positive qualities she brings to work each day. She has been employed at AMH for almost 18 years as a registered nurse.
In 2012, she began serving as the AMH Infection Control Director. In recent months, she has focused primarily on COVID-19 updates and preparedness at AMH. She has demonstrated great leadership in ensuring AMH’s medical staff, administration and staff remain up-to-date, prepared and well-trained for dealing with possible exposure to COVID-19.
Liz’s nomination described her as always having a smile on her face and a positive and caring attitude - even during these stressful times.
"She keeps the staff well-informed about the COVID-19 updates while always remaining calm and collected. She goes above and beyond to ensure all employees understand exactly what steps need to be taken to prevent any infection. She puts in extra-long days and takes the time to answer everyone’s questions. She is a hard worker and team player. She always lends a helping hand when needed while having the goal to keep everyone safe. Liz is also very caring and kind when working with patients while striving for the best care possible for them. Her big heart and beautiful smile always make everyone’s day. She genuinely reflects the 'caring kind' spirit," the nomination stated.
“I feel truly blessed and honored to be chosen for this special award,” said Liz.
“Everyone has been wonderful to work with here at AMH through the years. I’ve enjoyed being a part of AMH – as the unity and teamwork found here is exceptional. Plus, we share a special camaraderie and friendship. AMH is truly a great place to work!”
Liz and her husband, Chad, and family reside in Tilden. He is employed at Hiland Dairy in Norfolk. They are members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden and have a son, Walter (age 16), and a daughter, Anneka (age 14).
Liz’s hobbies include camping with her family, going for walks, kayaking, biking and swimming.
On Friday, Oct. 14, the Nebraska Hospital Association will host an award presentation at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in LaVista honoring Liz and other “Caring Kind Award” recipients in Nebraska.