Country band Little Texas will headline Ewing's 150th anniversary celebration this summer.
Little Texas — known for "God Blessed Texas," "What Might Have Been," "Some Guys Have All The Love" and "My Love" — will perform on Main Street on Sunday, May 24, with Omaha-based Hi-Five Hangover opening at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Monday, Feb. 24 for the concert.
Early in their career, Little Texas was designated as an arena act. They first signed on as an opener on an arena tour headlined by Clint Black. Later, they traveled with Travis Tritt and Trisha Yearwood on a tour sponsored by Budweiser.
After that, they were on their own, with Crown Royal, singing to packed arenas across the United States and Canada. During this time, the band played a part in Common Thread: The Songs of The Eagles, which later earned their first Country Music Association trophy for “Album Of The Year.”
“At that point it was time for our loved ones to have us back for awhile. It all happened for a reason,” said Duane Propes, bassist-vocalist. Seven years later, the multi-platinum band’s four original members - Propes, Porter Howell, Dwayne O’Brien and Del Gray rebuilt the franchise with a completely new sound.
For more information on the concert, contact Rita Anson at 402-340-1718.