Lisa Schumacher has been named the new principal and administrator for Pope John XXIII and St. Boniface Catholic Schools, according to Fr. John Norman.
She will replace Betty Getzfred who is retiring at the end of the current school year.
Schumacher is a graduate of St. Boniface and Pope John Central Catholic Schools Class of 1987. She began her teaching career at St. Michael’s School in Albion in 1992 and became the school’s principal in 2008 while she finished her master’s degree. Schumacher will begin her 30th year in education as the Pope John XXIII/St. Boniface Catholic Schools new administrator.
She was named Archdiocese of Omaha Administrator of the Year in 2015.
Schumacher and her husband Kevin, also a 1987 graduate of Pope John, live near Petersburg where they are active members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. They have three children —Taylor, Kyle, and Kaitey — and one grandchild, Theo). All three children attended or are currently attending Pope John/St. Boniface Catholic Schools.
