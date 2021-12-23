Two people were transported, including one by LifeNet, following a two-vehicle accident between Tilden and Oakdale around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Multiple agencies responded after a semi and pickup collided on Highway 275. Both individuals transported were from the pickup, which was registered in Arkansas.
Tilden Fire & Rescue, Neligh Fire & Rescue, Oakdale Fire, Tilden Police, Neligh Police, Antelope County Sheriff, Madison County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol and the NDOT all responded to the scene.
The accident remains under investigation. No other details area available at this time.