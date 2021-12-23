Highway 275 Accident

A pickup registered in Arkansas was involved in an accident on Highway 275 on Thursday morning. Two people were transported, including one by LifeNet.

Two people were transported, including one by LifeNet, following a two-vehicle accident between Tilden and Oakdale around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple agencies responded after a semi and pickup collided on Highway 275. Both individuals transported were from the pickup, which was registered in Arkansas.

Highway 275 Accident Dec. 23

 Two people were transported, including one by LifeNet. A pickup registered in Arkansas was involved in an accident with a semi on Highway 275 on Thursday morning.

Tilden Fire & Rescue, Neligh Fire & Rescue, Oakdale Fire, Tilden Police, Neligh Police, Antelope County Sheriff, Madison County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol and the NDOT all responded to the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. No other details area available at this time. 

0
0
0
1
0