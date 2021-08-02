It’s a life or death situation for Bailey Boswell now as she waits for her November sentencing to learn whether or not she will get the death penalty for her role in murdering Sydney Loofe.
Judge Vicky Johnson has set Boswell’s sentencing date for Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. The 27-year-old will be sentenced in Saline County District Court in Wilber by a three-judge panel of Johnson and judges Darla Ideus and Peter Batallion.
Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains after a trial in Dawson County last October. Her co-defendant Aubrey Trail, 54, was found guilty of the same charges and sentenced to death on June 9.
After a three-day hearing in Saline County District Court June 30-July 2, the judges will now determine whether Boswell will receive the same punishment. If so, she would be the first woman in Nebraska on death row.