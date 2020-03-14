Why would a new business choose Ewing over a competing local town?
That was the question Darby Paxton, Holt County Economic Development Director, posed to the community last Wednesday. Paxton encouraged residents to “vote yes twice” on the May ballot to not only implement a village sales tax with LB 840, but to allow it to be used to fund projects for business and community development.
“I use the programs available in the communities to help businesses grow, and right now, Ewing does not have anything to use,” he said. “We have CORE for housing, but as far as helping your businesses, there isn’t anything there.”
He went on to say people in Ewing are already supporting LB 840 — in other communities — and may not know that they are adding to the money collected elsewhere when they shop in those communities.
“This is something that’s good for Ewing,” Paxton said. “The communities around you all have this going for them. Clearwater, Orchard, Neligh, O’Neill, Atkinson, Stuart, Bassett, Valentine, Ord. When you shop there, they are saving some of that money to improve the businesses in that community.”
He explained that the additional half-percent sales tax would not be on agriculture items, nor would it be on groceries or medication, which had been voiced a concern for elderly on limited income. Paxton said the tax will be on items that are normally taxed.
One of the pressing reasons to move forward with LB 840, Paxton said, is with the Ewing school soon to be empty.
“Maybe you turn that gym into a community center, but any grants out there will need matching funds,” he said. “Right now, the village doesn’t have any of those matching funds, so we need to start gathering.”
Paxton said LB 840 is commonly used to attract new business to a community. He cited the new school as another example by drawing young families, especially who have business experience or want to open a small business.
“What will be the draw for someone youthful to move back to Ewing, rather than Orchard or Clearwater?” Paxton asked. “You’ve got to have something in place.”
The plan, he said, is for the village to administer the program financially, but the decisions will be made by the community. While he wants all to be on board, the only people who will vote on this issue are those who live within the Ewing village limits.
“This is something the Village of Ewing board would like to see happen, and I think it’s a positive thing for the community,” Paxton said. “The great thing about this is it isn’t just a tax on people who live in your community. It’s a tax on anyone who drives through here and buys something.”