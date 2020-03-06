A manhunt Friday night in Elgin is over, according to law enforcement.
Two individuals from the Youth Regional Treatment Center in Kearney were apprehended in Elgin on Friday, leading to a hunt for a third juvenile who was believed to be in Elgin as well. Officials said the investigation showed the female was not with the two juveniles who were apprehended in Elgin.
The search in Elgin ended around 7:30 p.m.
The Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, Elgin Police, Neligh Police, Wheeler County Sheriff's Department and Nebraska State Patrol were involved in the investigation.