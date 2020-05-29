The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently announced that
Lauren Sheridan-Simonsen of Neligh and David Chochon of O’Neill have been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIII.
Sheridan-Simonsen is the Director of Economic Development for the City of Neligh and Village of Clearwater.
She has worked in economic development since 2015. Prior to working for the City of Neligh, she was employed as a Financial Administrator in the medical field and was self-employed. Sheridan-Simonsen holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.
She currently serves on several boards including the Neligh Area Community Foundation, Neligh-Oakdale Teammates and the New Moon Community Theater. Sheridan-Simonsen also works with the Neligh Chamber of Commerce, Antelope County Fair and assists with fostering the business community. She is married to Steve Simonsen and they have two sons, a daughter and recently became full-time foster parents.
David Chochon became the Market President of Great Plains State Bank in O’Neill in 2016. His previous positions include Branch President at Pinnacle Bank in Verdigre, Loan Officer at Pinnacle Bank in O’Neill and Management trainee at Bank of Colorado in Durango, CO.
He attended the University of Nebraska Omaha with a football scholarship. He was a member of the Dean’s List and named Player of the Year. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Hastings College in Hastings where he also played football.
Chochon achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, is a member of the O’Neill Rotary, is on the Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital Foundation board, Senior Center board, Knights of Columbus member and financial secretary
and is active with the local food pantry.
He and his wife Janae, have two sons and a daughter.