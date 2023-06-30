It started with a solemn moment of silence — and ended with a toast.
Dozens of triangular-folded American flags that once draped the caskets of local veterans now covered the walls of the Tilden Legion in display cases. The crowd stood and silently looked around the room.
“Look at the flags on the wall,” Commander Tom Nelson said, choking back his emotion. “You can almost hear the souls of the departed speaking — cheering on one of their own with words of encouragement.”
The last remaining American Legion Heninger Post WWII veteran, Dale Croxen, 96, of Tilden, toasted all previous WWII veterans last Wednesday, using a 50th anniversary bottle of whiskey donated by the late Bill Hansen.
Croxen was joined by Antelope County's last remaining WWII veteran, Richard Sanne of Neligh.
