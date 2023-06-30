Grant and Juliana Knutson of Neligh would like to announce the arrival of their daughter, Adelynne Jean Knutson. Adelynne was born June 13, 2023, at 8:31 pm, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Sibling William, 6. Grandparents are Sean and Sarah Dunn of Oakdale, Christ…